Heriot’s taken to the cleaners by dominant Currie

Currie coach Ben Cairns watched his young side produce a scintillating performance to see off champions Heriot’s 38-15, then set the Malleny Park players the challenge of securing a BT Premiership play-off slot.

Currie started the day propping up the league table after four defeats in the opening five matches. However, Cairns had seen enough in those early encounters to feel confident that the team was on the right track. And Saturday’s performance reaffirmed that view.

“Just about every aspect was really pleasing, especially our defence. We’ve talked a lot about just trusting the systems”, said Cairns. “We had long spells where they just chucked everything at us and we held up pretty well.”

And adding to his satisfaction was the fact that the result had finally ended a disappointing run of losses against the Goldenacre men.

“We have never beaten them since I was in charge. That is a big result for us because that’s been our bogey team. The games have always been very close but they have always been on the right side of it,” added Cairns who believes that his side can build on Saturday’s success to compete for a top-four finish if confidence grows and his players steer clear of injury as the season unfolds.

Despite the latest defeat for Heriot’s, who continue to struggle for consistency, coach Phil Smith remains upbeat about the prospects for the title holders.

“Top four has to be the aim,” said Smith who categorised Saturday’s result as the worst Heriot’s have endured in three seasons. “Every game is tough at the moment because we have probably fallen down a level or two. We still feel we can get back to that higher level, it’s just not happening at the moment. We are battling a wee bit in terms of confidence.”

Heriot’s dominated the opening ten minutes but battered without success at the home line and, having survived that onslaught, it was the hosts who opened the scoring when Robbie Nelson crossed for a try which Jamie Forbes converted.

Alex Hagart kicked a penalty for Heriot’s, and Forbes responded in kind before Glasgow pro Lee Jones touched down for Currie. A penalty try for the visitors, converted by Hagart trimmed the deficit to five points but a penalty from Forbes just before the break handed the hosts an 18-10 interval lead.

Richard Snedden raced in from half way for a fine individual score and Forbes converted then added a penalty for a 28-10 lead entering the final quarter. Martin Bouab barged over for a Heriot’s try but Forbes responded with his fourth penalty of the afternoon, then competed the scoring when he converted the bonus point try after Jones had sprinted down the win to bag his second touchdown of the afternoon.

Next up for Heriot’s will be the visit to Goldenacre of a Gala side that saw off Watsonians 25-15 at Netherdale.

The Myrseide men had the better of the forward exchanges but the Borderers, with former Edinburgh stand off Gregor Hunter calling the shots, had too much in hand behind the scrum. Euan Dods had two tries for Sonians against his former team-mates, while Joe Helps booted a conversion and a penalty, but Marcus Di Rollo’s men returned empty handed from their trip.

Boroughmuir have played some enterprising rugby so far this season, and they combined flair with hard graft to chalk up an outstanding win over hitherto unbeaten pacesetters Ayr.

A try from teenage prop Ross Dunbar plus a conversion and a penalty by Chris Laidlaw saw Muir into a 10-6 interval lead. They pulled further away when Jamie Scott had a converted try shortly after the restart.

And, although the visitors clawed their way back into the contest with a try 15 minutes from full time, Craig Keddie made sure of the victory with a late touchdown, with Laidlaw’s conversion completing a 24-11 victory.