Heriot’s to ease Stuart Edwards back against Co-Optimists

Heriot’s stand-off Stuart Edwards is set to make his return from long-term injury from the bench when the Goldenacre club host select side the Co-Optimists on Monday (2pm kick-off).

Edwards has not been involved with the first XV for more than a year since he injured a knee in a BT Premiership clash with Boroughmuir in October 2015.

With the top flight resuming in mid-January the Heriot’s supporters will be delighted to see Edwards back in action.

Rory Carmichael captains the Heriot’s side from centre and head coach Phil Smith has picked a fairly strong looking squad for this one.

In the back-row Martin Hughes, Nick Sutherland and Lloyd Clark are given a chance to show what they can do.

The Co-Optimists squad is being finalised over the weekend, but it is hoped a number of fringe players from Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors will be made available.

The side is being coached by Bruce Aitchison, Gavin Blackburn and Ruaridh Pye.

In the match last year, the opponents were level at 12-12 at half-time.

The Co-Ops went on to win 24-22 in what was a very entertaining encounter in front of a good crowd.

Entry on Monday is £5 for adults and under-18s are free.