Lothians ace Lewis Carmichael to debut for Western Force

Capital rugby starlet Lewis Carmichael is to make his debut for Super Rugby side Western Force this weekend.

He grew up playing for his local club North Berwick and has since progressed to Melrose and Edinburgh Rugby.

The 21-year-old joined the Australian outfit on a short-term loan last month as part of his personal player development plan.

And the former under-20 cap seems to have impressed the coaches in Perth because he has been named in the starting XV for Western Force’s round nine clash with the Chiefs at nib Stadium on Saturday.

He is the second Scot to play in the competition this year after Murray Douglas played off the bench for the Melbourne Rebels against the Chiefs last month.

In his last interview before the loan move Carmichael said: “I’m really excited to get out to Australia and it was an offer that I jumped to take.

“I watch a lot of Super Rugby, and it will be a huge opportunity for me to go and train in a new environment, hopefully get some game time and experience a different style of rugby.

“I feel I’ll come back as a more rounded rugby player after spending some time in their camp.”