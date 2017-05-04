Mike Blair named as Scotland skills coach

Mike Blair has been appointed Scotland skils coach ahead of the summer tour.

The former scrum-half, who now works as a coach with Glasgow Warriors will be part of the revamped set-up under new national coach Gregor Townsend.

Glasgow head coach Townsend takes over from Vern Cotter after the Warriors’ final game of the season against Edinburgh on Saturday.

Blair, Scotland’s most-capped scrum-half and a former captain, will work alongside Townsend and assistant coaches Matt Taylor and Dan McFarland.

Blair will continute to work with Glasgow Warriors outwith the Test-match windows.

Scotland’s summer tour next month sees them play Italy in Singapore, Australia in Sydney and Fiji in Suva.

Blair said: “I’m delighted to take on this role with Scotland at an exciting time in the team’s development. I’m fortunate that I am able to maintain my involvement with Glasgow Warriors, where I have been coaching a talented group of players in a hugely positive environment.”

Townsend added: “Mike [Blair] has thrived as a coach since his retirement from playing at the end of last season. He’s proven to be an excellent addition to the Warriors’ backroom staff and I’m delighted to bring that expertise into the Scotland set-up.

“He will perform a similar role with the national team, which will be focused on three areas: assisting with our attack, improving our skills and also working closely with our group of scrum-halves.”