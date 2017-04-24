Murrayfield Wanderers skipper admits better team won BT Shield

Murrayfield Wanderers captain Murray Hastie had no complaints at the result after he and his team-mates went down 41-28 against defending champions Carrick in the BT Shield final.

Wanderers dominated the early part of the game but had only a Liam Hanlin try, converted by Hastie, as reward for that pressure. After going 10-7 behind, the Capital outfit upped the pace and bagged further converted tries through Callum Johnston and Hanlin but conceded just before half-time which they reached with a 21-17 lead.

Carrick were in charge throughout the second period and scored 24 unanswered points before Peter Walker claimed a late consolation try for Wanderers.

“We started off with a bang and we got our shape going,” said Hastie.

“We always knew they would come back into it because they are a good side and they have been playing well all season. We ran out of steam a little bit but I think they put their foot on the gas as well.” Hastie conceded that Carrick – who become only the second side after Lasswade to retain the Shield – were worthy winners, adding: “There’s no complaints from us – the better side won on the day.”

However, while disappointing, the outcome is only a minor blemish on a successful campaign for Wanderers.

“To win the regional shield and the league and get back into National Three, that’s what the club wanted to do this season.

“This is a bonus although we would have loved to have won it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Murrayfield Wanderers women were denied a fourth consecutive Sarah Beaney Cup as they were beaten 26-23 in a nail-biting final by Hillhead Jordanhill.