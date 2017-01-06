Promotion-chasing Edinburgh Accies wary of struggling Musselburgh

Edinburgh Accies coach Derek O’Riordan will be urging his players to be wary of home team Musselburgh at Stoneyhill in BT National Division One tomorrow (kick-off 2pm).

Struggling Burgh are looking to halt a run of four league defeats. Accies, however, resume in good spirits after posting an impressive win over Jed-Forest in the final match before the festive break – a result that saw the Raeburn Place men leapfrog Jed to occupy second spot in the table, two points behind pacesetters Marr, with nine matches to play.

The race for the single automatic promotion berth appears to have developed into a three-way contest and Accies can afford few slip ups between now and the end of the league programme.

Consequently, O’Riordan will be wary of the trip to face eighth-placed Burgh who are also in need of points to bolster their efforts to move clear of the relegation scrap which looks to be between five clubs.

Accies won the reverse fixture in September, but Burgh will be a different proposition on home soil and in Danny Owenson have a kicker who will punish any lapse in discipline by the visitors.

Among the others embroiled in the battle at the bottom are Stewart’s Melville, whose recent upturn in fortunes was ended by a defeat against Marr just before Christmas.

The Inverleith men face a tough assignment at Jed-Forest, who will be eager to rally from their loss against Accies and remain in the title hunt.