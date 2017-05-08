Rex Club Red Kites win Musselburgh Sevens

The Rex Club Red Kites, featuring a number of players from Capital clubs, won the Musselburgh Sevens for the second year in a row on Saturday

The select team’s squad included players from Edinburgh University, Edinburgh Accies, Stewart’s Melville and Currie.

The home crowd were kept interested when Musselburgh progressed to the semi-finals.

They then edged out Haddington 17-12 in the last four after a close battle before the Red Kites saw off Watsonians 24-12 to progress to the final too.

In that final the Red Kites posted the same scoreline again to defeat the hosts and lift the trophy.

Watsonians have already been crowned Kings of the Sevens, but they could only reach the last eight at the Selkirk Sevens.

The Myreside men lost out to Gala while at the same stage Edinburgh Accies were defeated by the Powerbombs.

Melrose defeated Selkirk in the final.