Rugby wrap: Boroughmuir shine but Hawks still too strong

There were mixed emotions for Boroughmuir coach Peter Wright after he watched his men play some scintillating rugby but still end up on the wrong side of a 48-28 scoreline at home to BT Premiership pacesetters Glasgow Hawks.

Wright’s men had battled back four times to square matters in a pulsating first half, then took the lead with two penalties before Hawks stemmed the tide with an interception score and then go on to record an impressive win.

“Ultimately we came up short on the physical side,” said Wright. “They were a big team. For 55 minutes we were outstanding and I thought we were slightly the better team. We started the second half really well and then that interception really stung us. Then they scored two cracking tries after that to really kill the game for us.”

However, the open style of rugby the Meggetland men are determined to play was again in evidence and both teams contributed to an outstanding spectacle.

“Obviously we are disappointed that we lost but I think as an advert for the Premiership it was a great game – both teams trying to play the game, end-to-end stuff and some great tries from both sides,” added Wright.

Chris Laidlaw booted a penalty in response to an earlier kick from George Horne and converted a try from Matt Walker after a seven-pointer by Tommy Spinks for Hawks. A Kerr Gossman touchdown was cancelled out by Jordan Edmunds and a converted Ross Dunbar score squared matters at half time after Brendan McGroarty had touched down and Horne converted.

Laidlaw was on target with two penalties early in the second half as Muir edged into a 28-22 lead. However, as they sought to extend the advantage a floated pass was intercepted by Robert Beattie who raced clear. Horne’s conversion left Hawks a single point ahead.

Within three minutes the game was effectively over after the visitors scored tries from Horne and Grant Stewart, both of which were converted by Horne. And, although ‘Muir battled gamely as they chased the bonus-point try, it was hawks who had the last word when Spinks crashed over for a second time.

“I was disappointed with how easy it was for them to score their tries and how hard we had to work for ours”, said Wright. “I’m proud of the way the guys played, some of the stuff in the first half was excellent and I thought our young guys once again played pretty well.

Boroughmuir now sit sixth in the table, one place behind Heriot’s, who were 38-19 winners over Gala at Goldenacre. Tries by Struan Dewar and Charlie Simpson, plus a conversion and three penalties from Andrew Simmers, left the hosts 21-14 ahead at the break. However, Heriot’s stepped up a gear in the second period and their superior physicality eventually wore down a determined Gala side.

Simmers dotted down twice and kicked a conversion, while Simpson scored his second try of the afternoon as Heriot’s claimed all five league points.

Watsonians were also in action in the Capital, with Melrose the visitors to Myreside. The hosts fought back from conceding an early try and took the lead when Scott McLeod touched down and Ewan Scott converted. However, the visitors regained the lead with a second try before the interval and two further touchdowns – the second of which came from the final play – secured a 24-7 victory and all five league points.

Currie returned from the trip to meet basement side Hawick nursing a painful defeat that was eased to some extent by two bonus points

Tries by Ben Robbins on his return to the club after a spell south of the border and Cameron Hutchison were both converted by James Bywater as Currie established a 14-7 half time lead. The Borderers battled back and, although Harvey Elms had a converted score for Currie, Hawick held a six-point lead entering the closing minutes.

Currie had another chance to snatch the victory when Cameron Gray scored his fifth try of the season, but Bywater was off target with a twice-taken conversion, leaving the hosts as 27-26 winners.