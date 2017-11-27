Scotland just miss out on top five despite thrashing Wallabies

Scotland’s sensational 53-24 hammering of Australia on Saturday has not quite been enough to lift Gregor Townsend’s men into the top five of the World Rugby rankings.

South Africa’s 35-6 win over Italy in Padova has meant the Springboks have clung on to fifth place, with Scotland just 0.79 ranking points behind them at the end of the international year.

The demolition at BT Murrayfield has knocked Australia out of the top three, with Ireland slotting in behind New Zealand and England after their 28-19 win over Argentina in Dublin.

Scotland finish the year in sixth, ahead of Wales and Argentina, with France down to ninth, and Fiji tenth.

Attention now switches to the Six Nations, with many commentators starting to view the Scots as genuine contenders.

In his column for the BBC Sport website, former England and Lions centre Jeremy Guscott wrote: “This [Scotland] side means business and they have a big chance for the Six Nations. They look as if they will be challenging very closely to win the Championship, and why shouldn’t they be?”

• EDINBURGH RUGBY have signed 18-year-old Callum McLelland using the Scottish Qualified programme.

The SQ programme, which replaced the Exiles programme in October, identifies players across the world who are eligible to play for Scotland.

McLelland joins from rugby league team Castleford Tigers where he was a member of their academy, having joined the club in August 2016. McLelland, a stand-off, played Union up to 13 before switching to League.