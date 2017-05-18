Scotland loses guaranteed place in European Champions Cup

Scotland will no longer be guaranteed a place in the European Rugby Champions Cup under new qualification rules to be brought in next season.

At the end of 2017/18, the seven highest-ranked clubs from the Guinness Pro12 will qualify for the following season’s Champions Cup regardless of their country of origin.

This will replace the current format which requires that at least one club from each of Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales is included in the seven qualifiers.

Glasgow finished sixth in this season’s Pro12 and will play in next season’s Champions Cup. Edinburgh finished ninth and will play in the second-tier Challenge Cup.

Should both Scottish clubs finish outside the top seven next season neither would qualify for the 2018/19 Champions Cup.

The qualification process for the Aviva Premiership and the French Top 14 which sees the six highest-ranked clubs secure places in the Champions Cup will remain.

There will also be an added incentive for Challenge Cup clubs with the tournament winner automatically taking the 20th spot in the Champions Cup. If the Challenge Cup winner are already qualified, then the losing finalist will take their place.

“These changes are designed to strengthen both the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup,” said Vincent Gaillard, the director general of European Professional Club Rugby. “The new qualification format will contribute further to the advances that we have made in attendances, TV audiences and expansion to new territories as we continue to create outstanding rugby experiences for participating clubs, players, sponsors, broadcasters and importantly, our fans.”

Pro12 Rugby chief executive, Martin Anayi, said: “Everyone has seen the positive impact that meritocracy has had on the Guinness Pro12 since it was introduced in the 2014/15 season. Competition has never been greater among our clubs and these latest changes will deliver true meritocracy to our Championship.

“In this past season, we have been greatly encouraged by the performances of our teams in the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup and this development will prime them to make a greater impact in the future.”