Scotland make four changes for autumn Test clash with Australia

Scotland have made four changes to the team that lost so valiantly to New Zealand last weekend for this Saturday’s autumn Test against Australia.

Sean Maitland comes straight into the starting XV after missing the first two autumn Tests through injury.

The Saracens wing replaces Lee Jones who drops out of the squad.

Simon Berghan is picked at tighthead prop, with Zander Fagerson dropping on to the bench. Fagerson suffered a head knock against the All Blacks and must come through the concussion protocols ahead of Saturday’s match at BT Murrayfield.

Ryan Wilson returns after missing the New Zealand game through injury and replaces Cornell du Preez at No 8.

The final change sees Grant Gilchrist come in for Ben Toolis in the second row.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Picture: SNS

Du Preez and Toolis are both named on the bench.

Scotland have enjoyed recent success against the Wallabies and beat them in the summer in Gregor Townsend’s second match in charge.

The head coach is looking for more of the same.

“Scotland’s recent history against Australia has been one of close-fought matches and, after a couple of narrow defeats, we managed to record a win last June out in Sydney,” he said.

“Our players have been training hard and will draw on all they’ve learned in the games against Samoa and New Zealand to rise to the challenge of this final Autumn Test.”

He added: “This is the third and final game of our autumn series and the players are looking forward to ending it on a high.

“Last weekend’s game was a proper Test match - intense, competitive and full of drama. Unfortunately, we just fell short of our goal, and were disappointed with the loss, but take confidence going into the game against Australia.”

Scotland beat Samoa 44-38 in the first autumn test before going down narrowly 22-17 to the All Blacks on Saturday.