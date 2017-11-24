Scotland make one change to the team to play Australia

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been forced into making a change to his team to play Australia.

READ MORE - Skipper Michael Hooper shrugs off Wallabies’ less than ideal prep



Alex Dunbar failed to meet the requirements of concussion protocol in order to be passed fit, meaning he has to drop out of the matchday squad.

Glasgow Warriors centre Peter Horne. Picture: John Devlin

In his place in the starting XV comes Glasgow Warriors centre Peter Horne, while Edinburgh Rugby’s Phil Burleigh has been added to the 23-man unit.

Scotland are looking for a winning finale to the autumn Test series having followed up the win over Samoa with a narrow defeat to New Zealand last time out.

READ MORE - Grant Gilchrist finally getting back to best after injury woes





