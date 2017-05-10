Scotland to face Ireland and hosts Japan in 2019 World Cup

Scotland have been drawn with Ireland and hosts Japan in Pool A for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The draw was made in Kyoto this morning and saw Scotland placed with their top seed Six Nations rivals and the host nation, who they faced in the pool stage of the last tournament in England two years ago, beating the Brave Blossoms in Gloucester.

Scotland will be facing Ireland in a World Cup for only the second time. The Celtic nations’ only previous encounter in the global tournament came in the pool stage of the 1991 event, when Scotland won 24-15 at Murrayfield on their way to the semi-finals.

Pool A will be made up of two qualifiers, one from Europe and the other a play-off winner.

In the other pools, there will be heavyweight battle between New Zealand and South Africa in Pool B. England will face old rivals France in a tough Pool C that also includes Argentina and Wales are drawn with Australia in Pool D.

It is yet another testing draw for Six Nations winners and 2003 world champions England, who failed to get out of a ‘group of death’ as hosts two years ago when they faced Australia and Wales.

New Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Picture: SNS

Responding to the draw England coach Eddie Jones said: “It’s all very exciting, we have two Tests against Argentina in June so we can practice a little bit.

“France are really improving over the last two years and certainly a dangerous team.

“It’s massively exciting, a unique country and unique culture. Rugby is on the up in Japan and everyone is looking forward to playing here.”

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP DRAW

Pool A

Ireland; SCOTLAND; Japan; Europe 1; Play-off Winner

Pool B

New Zealand; South Africa; Italy ; Africa 1; Repechage Winners

Pool C

England; France; Argentina; Americas 1; Oceania 2

Pool D

Australia; Wales ; Georgia; Oceania 1; Americas 2