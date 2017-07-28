Scott Riddell aims to lead Scotland 7s to first ever Games medal

Scotland Sevens captain Scott Riddell is determined to make it to a third Commonwealth Games – and he believes the current squad has what it takes to medal at the showpiece event in Australia in 2018.

With less than eight months to go until the next Games, Team Scotland have confirmed the first tranche of team sports set to compete in the Gold Coast in April following invitations from the Games Organising Committee.

Netball, men’s basketball and men’s rugby sevens will all be represented, as Team Scotland aims for its most successful ever overseas Games.

Riddell, the 31-year-old from Edinburgh, has been around the Scotland Sevens set-up for a number of years now and played in the Games in Delhi in 2010 and Glasgow in 2014.

He also played his part as Scotland defeated New Zealand for the first time at any level back in May at Twickenham, the side eventually going on to win their second ever World Series event.

As a result the squad has reported back for pre-season training in fine fettle and the former Stewart’s Melville man said: “We aren’t just going down to Australia to take part, a medal is definitely an aim.

“We will sit down soon and set out goals for the upcoming World Series season and the Commonwealth Games in the coming weeks, but you have to be ambitious and have high aspirations.

“We won the last tournament we played in and were in the final of the one before that [in France] so we feel like something special could happen, but we have to put the hard work in first.

“The past couple of Games I have been to have been highlights of my career and should I make selection for the Gold Coast it would be something I’d really look forward to.

“I think I am right in saying that no team sport has ever won a medal for Scotland at a Games, so we have to go for it.

“The Games are very special to Scots. It is something that only occurs every four years and has a buzz around it.”