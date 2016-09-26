St Andrews retain Varsity trophy against Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh men’s rugby team suffered defeat at the national stadium for the second year in a row on Saturday in the Varsity match.

Twelve month ago they lost out 27-26 to the University of St Andrews at BT Murrayfield to a last-gasp conversion.

As a result captain Nick Stephen and his charges were determined to try and turn the tables and they got off to a good start in front of more than 10,000 spectators.

Winger Robbie Kent opened the scoring for them in the eighth minute, back-row Scott Burnside making ground along with full-back Jon Price to set him up. Stand-off Dave O’Sullivan converted.

St Andrews came back into things and their captain Scott Docherty, a former Stewart’s Melville College pupil, was having a good game at stand-off.

Their first try came from second-row Ludo Meaby with Docherty slotting the conversion to make it 7-7.

Back-row Ruari Bell then added their second try in the 26th minute and, despite pressure from Edinburgh before the break the score remained 12-7 to the Fifers.

In the 50th minute St Andrews extended their advantage to 19-7, this time back-row Rob Lind was the man going over for the try with Docherty converting.

Edinburgh needed points, and quickly, and their second try of the evening came from Burnside who has previously turned out for Currie and Boroughmuir.

That left them 19-12 behind, but their hopes of snatching a draw or an outright victory were dashed with four minutes to go.

St Andrews scored their fourth try to finish things off at 24-12, replacement Mark Wilson going in at the corner after fine work from the backline.

Docherty was named the Steven Sims player of the match.

Edinburgh did have something to celebrate in the women’s match played before the men’s, the team sprinkled with Scotland caps winning 97-0.

Their pace and power was far too much for their opponents and on her debut for the team Scotland centre Megan Gaffney helped herself to a number of tries.

She was later named the Keri Holdsworth player of the match for her efforts.