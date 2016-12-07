Stewart’s Melville all set for Schools Cup final

Stewart’s Melville College under-18s will run out at BT Murrayfield tonight for the Scottish Schools Cup final in fine fettle having had a great season to date.

The Edinburgh school take on Dollar Academy in the showpiece final (7.45pm) having already won the Schools Red Conference for their age group.

In that conference they defeated Dollar 41-0 in early November at Inverleith, but they know this match will be much tougher.

They defeated Merchiston Castle 33-13 in the semi-final last week with Jacob Lineen scoring two tries along with Nathan Brown and Cameron Symes crossing for one, with captain Ross Thompson kickin the other points. Winger Jack Blain and back-row pair Calum Rowberry and Conor Boyle were Stewart’s Melville’s key men in that one and they will have a big part to play tonight.

Stewart’s Melville last won the event in 2010/11 and their skipper Thompson said: “We know we have been in good form this season and that gives us confidence, but we will not be thinking about what has gone before when we take to the field in this one.

“I thought the guys battled really hard to win the semi-final against Merchiston because they are a good team and I think the team spirit we have built up has helped us through.

“It will be a big thing for us all to be running out at Murrayfield and I guess the coaching staff will try and keep us calm, but I think we will all be so focused on just performing well and playing the game as we know we can to worry about the surroundings.”

Coach Bryn Lockie said: “The school are delighted to have reached the final with the under-18 group as the under-16 side were disappointed after missing out on their respective final opportunity.

“We are all really looking forward to the occasion and have been impressed by the squad’s attitude when putting in performances throughout the rounds.”

All in all there are eight finals being played today at under-18 and under-16 levels.

George Watson’s College are in the under-16 Shield against Glenalmond College on the back pitches at 2.30pm.