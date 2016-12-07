Stewart’s Melville win Schools Cup in thriller

Stewart’s Melville College got their hands on the Scottish Schools Cup for the first time in five years as they beat Dollar Academy 36-32 in a match which ended in high drama.

A crowd of 5,859 pitched up to BT Murrayfield for the annual finals day and were treated to an enthralling evening showpiece. Dollar looked to have snatched victory with a late try but were made to pay for a decision to kick out before time was up and prop Rory O’Hara drove over for the winning try. Earlier, wing Jacob Lineen, the son of Grand Slam hero Sean, bagged a hat-trick for the Capital lads. Jack Blain and Connor Doyle were the other Stew-Mel scorers, allied to skipper Ross Thompson’s three conversions.