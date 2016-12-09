StewMel coach couldn’t watch as final seconds ended in glory

Stewart’s Melville coach Bryn Lockie admitted he couldn’t bear to watch the final phase of Wednesday’s Under-18 Scottish Schools Cup final in which his charges secured a stunning last-gasp victory over Dollar Academy at BT Murrayfield.

All seemed lost for the Edinburgh school when they conceded a try in the final minute but a mistake from their opponents, who kicked dead with seconds still left on the clock, gave them a five-metre lineout and it ended with prop Rory O’Hara burrowing over for the winning score of a 36-32 classic.

Lockie revealed he turned away from the pitch and only the cheers of the StewMel supporters told him that glory was theirs.

“It was a great game for a neutral, though perhaps not so enjoyable for the coaching staff,” said Lockie.

“I know [Dollar director of rugby] Don [Caskie] will have to pick those boys up. They’ll be devastated and that could have been us in the changing room feeling that way.”

Sixth year pupil Jacob Lineen, who is the son of former Scotland centre Sean, was the start turn on the wing, scoring a hat-trick of tries and looking a threat whenever he had the ball.

“Jacob is a genuine tryscorer and has scored a lot this year,” added Lockie. “He’s a finisher and a lovely runner.

“We’ve been lucky with conditions we’ve had this year and that gives our backs the opportunity to get the back three players involved.

“I’m just delighted for the boys, it was pretty nerve-racking at the end.”