Teams named for Edinburgh v Glasgow Boxing Day showdown

Junior Bulumakau will make his first start of the season for Glasgow in Boxing Day’s first 1872 Cup match against Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield (kick-off 4.45pm, live on BBC2).

The winger comes into the side, with Tommy Seymour not involved, while Mark Bennett returns at outside centre to partner Alex Dunbar.

Co-captain Henry Pyrgos is back in the starting XV in place of Ali Price, who is named on the bench.

Alex Allan replaces Gordon Reid at loosehead, while Brian Alainu’uese comes in for Tim Swinson alongside co-captain Jonny Gray in the second row.

Simone Favaro is also back at openside flanker after missing the second of Glasgow’s successful double header against Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup and replaces Ryan Wilson at openside.

Fresh from signing a new two-year deal this week, Adam Ashe could make his first appearance in a Glasgow Warriors shirt since May after recovering from injury.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend said: “We always look forward to the 1872 Cup matches and Monday’s game will be a special occasion.

“We’re expecting a really tough match and we have been working hard to improve this week and deliver our best performance of the season at BT Murrayfield.”

Edinburgh have named a fairly settled team, with centre Phil Burleigh returning from the one-week suspension he received for a red card in the first game of the Stade Francais double header and stand-off Duncan Weir lining up against his former club.

Wing Tom Brown will make his 100th appearance for the clubs, while replacement scrum-half Sean Kennedy could make his 50th off the bench.

Acting Edinburgh head coach Duncan Hodge said: “A huge congratulations to Tom on reaching the 100 cap landmark, which is testament to his contribution to the club on and off the field.

“There is no extra motivation needed for Monday’s game as we take on our oldest rivals, Glasgow, in a derby match.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to league duties and absorbing the challenge the opposition will pose.

“We know what to expect, and we’ll need to match them in all areas of the game if we’re to come out on top.

“We’ve named a settled side with a good blend of youth and experience, and everyone involved is excited to get out there in front of our home fans and put in a performance.”

Edinburgh are defending the 1872 Cup after winning the aggregate score in the two Guinness Pro12 games between the Scottish sides in the past two seasons. However, this season the second leg at Scotstoun won’t be played until the last weekend of the regular season in May.

EDINBURGH: Blair Kinghorn; Damien Hoyland, Chris Dean, Phil Burleigh, Tom Brown; Duncan Weir, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist (capt), Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Cornell du Preez. Subs: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie, Viliame Mata, Sean Kennedy, Jason Tovey, Glenn Bryce.

GLASGOW: Stuart Hogg; Junior Bulumakau, Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones; Finn Russell, Henry Pyrgos (co-capt); Alex Allan, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Brian Alainu’uese, Jonny Gray (co-capt), Rob Harley, Simone Favaro, Josh Strauss. Subs: Pat MacArthur, Ryan Grant, Sila Puafisi, Adam Ashe, Chris Fusaro, Ali Price, Nick Grigg, Sean Lamont.