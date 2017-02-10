Three late tries give France victory over Scotland 20s

Scotland under-20s lost out to France 36-8 in Grenobles last night.

The visitors started the Six Nations game well and after a good break by winger Darcy Graham the first points came in the 11th minute from a penalty by Connor Eastgate, who had started instead of the ill Josh Henderson at stand-off, and it was 3-0.

The visitors then frustrated the hosts until just before the half hour when France took the lead through a try by second-row Mickael Capelli, converted by stand-off Romain Ntamack. Ntamack added a penalty and France led 10-3 at the break.

France’s second try then came in the 44th minute through scrum-half Baptiste Couillourd to make it 15-3.

Scotland fought back through an unconverted try by hooker Fraser Renwick.

However, three late converted tries gave France a convincing victory.