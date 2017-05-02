Tom Hart glad to scratch Watsonians’ Sevens itch

Watsonians player Tom Hart has praised the squad’s mentality after they clinched the Kings of the Sevens title with two of the 10 events still to play.

On Saturday the Myreside men won the seventh event at Kelso and then on Sunday, despite losing in the semi-finals, the fact that Gala won the Earlston event meant they could no longer be caught.

They go into the Selkirk and Jed tournaments with a 21-point lead and it is the first time they have topped the overall standings since 2009.

Hart said: “We have gone close in recent years to winning the Kings of the Sevens and for some of us it is our sixth year of trying to finish top, so to do it is big relief.

“We are very happy that we have done it with two events still to play and the difference this year has probably been the squad’s mentality.

“There has been great camaraderie amongst the group and there has been a fairly settled squad with good depth in it for when we suffered injuries or when people were unavailable.”

The squad has been coached by Conan Sharman and Marcus Di Rollo with input from Andrew Ker and Mike Ker.