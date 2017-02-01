Wanderers centre Lisa Martin to captain Scotland Ladies

Murrayfield Wanderers centre Lisa Martin will captain Scotland Ladies in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Friday night.

Martin is one of nine Capital-based players named in Shade Munro’s starting XV, with a further four listed on the bench.

Munro said: “It’s great to see new players pushing for places while our leaders are continuing to step up and show what it takes to be a high-performance athlete. I’m looking forward to seeing the group rise to the challenge.”

Scotland Ladies team to face Ireland Ladies at Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld, kick-off 6.35pm: Chloe Rollie (Murrayfield Wanderers); Megan Gaffney (Edinburgh University), Lisa Thomson (Edinburgh University), Lisa Martin (Murrayfield Wanderers); Rhona Lloyd (Edinburgh University); Helen Nelson (Murrayfield Wanderers), Sarah Law (Murrayfield Wanderers/Edinburgh University); Tracy Balmer (Worcester), Rachel Malcolm (Lichfield), Lindsey Smith (Hillhead Jordanhill), Emma Wassell (Murrayfield Wanderers), Deborah McCormack (Aylesford Bulls), Karen Dunbar (RHC Cougars), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Jade Konkel (Hillhead Jordanhill). Replacements: Lucy Park* (Murrayfield Wanderers), Heather Lockhart (Hillhead Jordanhill), Katie Dougan (Edinburgh University), Sarah Bonar (Lichfield), Jemma Forsyth (Hillhead Jordanhill), Jenny Maxwell (Lichfield), Lauren Harris (Melrose), Eilidh Sinclair (Murrayfield Wanderers).