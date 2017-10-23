Watsonians blend is giving coach a Lawrie load of hope

Watsonians coach Steve Lawrie has pointed to the combination of youth and experience as being a vital component as he continues to construct a squad for the future.

Lawrie was relieved to see his men post a 27-10 win at home to Boroughmuir, acknowledging that, with both sides currently in the lower half of the table, it was little surprise that there were signs of nerves in the early stages.

Muir had the better of the opening quarter and deservedly led through two tries from Mike Brown. However, by half-time, Sonians had drawn level, with Jamie Hodgson and Euan Dods bagging a try apiece.

And, after another spell of pressure for the visitors had failed to produce additional points, the home side struck with a length-of-the-field breakout that ended with Mark Bertram scoring. Andrew Chalmers converted, then did so again after Rory Hutton bagged the bonus-point touchdown. And Chalmers completed the job with a long-range penalty.

Lawrie is happy with the personnel at his disposal, saying, “I have total belief in the group. We need to build on the positives but also recognise that we gave away a couple of soft scores.”

While Lawrie has several seasoned individuals at his disposal, he is also optimistic about the prospects for BT Academy players, Hodgson, James Miller and Finn Hobbis, as well as teenage stand-off Ewan Fox.

Sonians sit seventh in the table but only five points away from the play-off spots and one place behind Heriot’s, who went down 47-29 at home to leaders Melrose. The Goldenacre men showed plenty of character as they cut the deficit from 25 points back to 11 before Melrose finished with a flourish to take an eighth successive bonus-point win. There was some reward for the hosts in the form of a four-try bonus after Jack Turley claimed a hat-trick and Craig Robertson also touched down.

Next up for Heriot’s is a trip to face Currie Chieftains, who were 24-12 winners at Marr. The Malleny Park men had a penalty try together with touchdowns from Ben Robbins and Callum Mackintosh but they passed up an opportunity to claim a four-try bonus point by dropping the ball over the line. The absence of that fourth score means that, although Chieftains remain on track for the play-off places, they have slipped to third in the table.