Watsonians finish off sevens campaign with stylish win

Watsonians rounded off their sevens season in style by winning the Jed-Forest event on Saturday.

They had already been crowned Kings of the Sevens, but this win in the last of 10 tournaments in the Borders put the icing on the cake.

To reach the final at Riverside Park, Watsonians saw off Kelso, Edinburgh Accies and Melrose.

In the final against Jed, they came out of the blocks flying and eventually won 36-19.

Reiss Cullen led the way with two tries while Scott McKean bagged a brace and Rory Steele and Tom Hart also crossed to give them the victory.