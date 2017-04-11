Watsonians scrum-half Reiss Cullen signs for Bristol Rugby

Reiss Cullen has become the latest young talent from a Capital rugby club to try his luck down south in the professional environment after Bristol Rugby announced the signing of the Watsonians scrum-half.

The move to the English top-flight side has been mooted for a couple of months now, but today Bristol ended the speculation by confirming that Cullen was making the move south this summer.

The 20-year-old joined Watsonians from Biggar in the summer of 2014 and has been a big part of the first team at Myreside over the last three years. He helped Watsonians regain promotion to the top flight in 2015/16 and played in every match in 2016/17 as the team stayed up in the BT Premiership. That was his first season at that level, but he grew in stature as the campaign went on and Bristol’s scouts clearly liked what they saw from him. A useful sevens exponent, Cullen has also played his part on the Kings of the Sevens circuit for Watsonians of late and has been on the fringes of the Scotland Sevens set-up.

Cullen said on social media: “I am delighted to sign my first professional rugby contract, I am excited to get started and grateful for the opportunity.”

Bristol head coach Mark Tainton said: “Reiss Cullen is a livewire of a scrum-half, who we’ve been really impressed by. He’s a young man who is hungry to make a name for himself in the professional game.”