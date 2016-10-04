Donaldson aiming for the last 16 in the European Masters

Lothian snooker star Scott Donaldson bids for a place in the last 16 of the European Masters tonight.

Donaldson will be hoping to keep up his good form when he plays Belgium’s world No.32 Luca Brecel in Bucharest, the first time a professional tournament has been held in Romania.

After retaining his Pro Tour Card for further two years at the end of last season, Donaldson has started the season well. A run of four wins earned the 22-year-old a place at the final stages of the Shanghai Masters. That was followed up by a win over former World champion Stuart Bingham to reach the last 32 of the European Masters.

Donaldson said: “I have been playing well for the last 12 months and the results are just now starting to happen. I narrowly lost a couple of deciders earlier this season but I had a good run in the Shanghai Masters before making it through to the final stages here, so things are definitely going in the right direction.

“Against Stuart, I managed to make a couple of good breaks from 3-2 down which took me through so I was really pleased with that.”

Donaldson added “It will be a tough match, every match is at this level whether you are playing one of the top players or someone lower down in the rankings.“

Meanwhile, Musselburgh’s Ross Muir, now up to 71 in the world, enjoyed another terrific win as he defeated China’s Yu De Lu 6-1, winning six frames on the spin to qualify for the final stages of the International Championship later this month.