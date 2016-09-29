Donaldson beats former world champion Bingham in European Masters

Locarno Snooker Club’s Scott Donaldson kept up his recent good form as he produced a terrific performance to shock Stuart Bingham 4-3 in the European Masters Championship.

After a comfortable opening round whitewash of Chris Wakelin, Donaldson faced 2015 world champion Bingham for a place at the final stages of the championship, being held in Romania next month.

Bingham started the brightest, making a run of 95 to win the opening frame. Donaldson then won the next and then the third with a break of 76 to lead 2-1, but Bingham fought back to win two close frames and lead 3-2.

However, Donaldson produced an excellent finish, making breaks of 90 and 56 to secure a 4-3 victory.

The triumph provided some consolation for Donaldson after narrowly losing out 5-4 to Ding Junhui at the weekend to miss out on qualification for the Shanghai Masters.

Donaldson will now play Belgium’s Luca Brecel.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh’s Ross Vallance won the opening tournament of the Scottish Main Tour Series, making breaks of 57, 51 and 50 as he defeated Chris Totten 5-2 in the final at The Red Triangle Snooker Club in Cumbernauld.