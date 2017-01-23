Mark Boyle wins Edinburgh Open Pool Championship

Bannockburn’s Mark Boyle came through a high quality field to win the Edinburgh Open Pool Championship at the Shandon Snooker & Pool Centre.

Scotland’s No. 4 was in stunning form en route to winning the title and the £500 top prize. He reached the final with wins of 7-1, 7-2, 7-2, 7-2 and 7-0 before defeating Dundee’s Marc Fleming 7-3 in the final.

James Ford did the best of the Capital’s entrants, reaching the quarter finals before losing 7-3 to Scotland’s No. 1Liam Dunster of Dunfermline. Dunster had no answer to Fleming in the semi-finals, losing 7-3.

Paul Cruickshank, Tournament director of Edinburgh Pool League, said: “It was a great day and it was fantastic to see such a high-quality field attending the event. We will be back next year and looking at the possibility of making it a 128 player event played over two days. Mark was magnificent throughout the day and was a deserved champion.”