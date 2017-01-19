Pool world champion in frame for Edinburgh Open title

A top-quality field will compete this weekend at the Edinburgh Open Pool Championship at the Shandon Snooker & Pool Centre.

Four out of the top five ranked pool players in Scotland last season make the journey to the Capital on Saturday, aiming to win the trophy and the £500 top prize.

Included in the field is Dunfermline’s Liam Dunster. The Scotland No. 1, who is world, European and Scottish champion, starts out against Edinburgh’s Cameron Bowes.

One local player looking to make an impression is Rosewell’s Ross Fernie. The 26-year-old, who works at the Corner Pocket Club in Dalkeith, is in his second year as a professional and has recently been selected to represent Scotland for the third year in a row.

However, Fernie will have to be at his best this weekend if he is going to take home the trophy after drawing Falkirk’s Scott Ross in the opening round. His opponent, No. 5 in Scotland last season, was winner of the Edinburgh Open the last time it was played four years ago and is also a former Scottish, European and world champion. If Fernie can win his opening game he could then meet Scotland No. 2 Scott Gillespie of Larkhall.

Fernie said: “It’s a tough draw but it’s a high-quality field so if you are going to win it you are going to have to beat some quality opposition.

“It’s going to be a really good event and I am really looking forward to it.”

Paul Cruickshank, Tournament director of Edinburgh Pool League said: “It’s great to see such a high quality field attending and it should be a cracking day. We’ve got more players in Edinburgh than anywhere else in Scotland but we need more tournaments.

“It has been four years since the event was last held and I’m hoping we can now get it back on the calendar and get more top-class events coming to the Capital.”

Edinburgh hope Chris Pringle also has a tough draw. If he can overcome Robert Edment in the first round he will likely meet Bannockburn’s Mark Boyle, currently ranked No. 4 in Scotland.

Matches are best of 13 frames. The event starts on Saturday morning and finishes on Saturday evening.