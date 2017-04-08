Robert Carlisle defeats Leslie to win East of Scotland Snooker title

Locarno Snooker Club’s Robert Carlisle produced an excellent performance as he defeated Michael Leslie to win his second East of Scotland Snooker title, taking the last four frames on his way to a 5-2 victory in the Bert Demarco Matchroom at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.

Carlisle produced a 43 clearance to pinch the first frame on the black before Leslie won the next two. Carlisle then levelled things up at the interval with a break of 76. Carlisle then took control, winning the next two frames to lead 4-2 before making runs of 54 and 65 in the seventh frame to pocket a 5-2 victory and the title.

Carlisle, known in the snooker circuit as “The Blast” said: “I am absolutely over the moon. Michael and I have grown up playing each other as kids so to meet up in the final made this a really special match for me. He is a fantastic talent and great player so to beat him in a final like this is terrific.”

He added “This is a brilliant event and I would like to thank all the organisers and referees for giving up their time to make the event so special and I look forward to coming back and having a go at winning a third title”.