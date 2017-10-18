Ross Muir admits he must be quicker out of the blocks

Ross Muir admits he must find a way to start matches quicker if he want success this season after crashing out of the Dafabet English Open.

The Musselburgh potter quickly found himself 3-1 down to Mark Selby in the second round in Barnsley and, although he battled hard in the final frame, the world No.1 ultimately triumphed 4-1.

In his first-round match at the Metrodome Leisure Complex on Tuesday, the Edinburgh potter found himself 3-1 down to Sam Baird but rallied with breaks of 65, 68 and 110 to complete a dramatic comeback. He couldn’t repeat that magic against Selby, though, and acknowledges his slow starts aren’t sustainable.

“The last four or five tournaments I’ve played very well but got beaten in close games,” mused Muir. “I’ve certainly had some good play this season but hopefully I can be a bit more consistent and do it from the start rather than always from behind.

“I think I had good chances in three of the frames I lost. I’ve just got to try harder to take those.

“It was the same in my first match – I was slow at the start of the match and against someone like Mark Selby, you get beaten very quickly. In my first match, I was happy to find something from 3-1 down but couldn’t find it here. I just try to play every shot as well as I can but it never happened on this occasion.”

It has been a lean season to date for Muir with only three victories to his name.

However, the 22-year-old is fairly content with the state of his game and, with a slew of tournaments being crammed into schedule before Christmas, there are plenty of chances to turn things round before 2018 dawns. Muir added: “I’m frustrated with any match I lose where I’ve had chances but I’ve just got to keep working hard and I’m sure the good results will happen.”

