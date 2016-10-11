Ross Muir finds way to win after being on brink of defeat

He was just one frame away from exiting the English Open at the first hurdle, but Edinburgh’s Ross Muir insists it was then that his confidence was as high as ever.

The 21-year-old was on the cusp of losing to China’s Zhang Yong, but conceded just 33 points in the final three frames to pave the way for recovery from a 3-1 deficit to reach the second round at EventCity, Manchester.

It’s a comeback Muir hails as one of his best moments, now believing it can give him the boost to show what he is made of in later rounds.

“I lost two frames where I probably shouldn’t have, two basic errors cost me really quickly so I’m happy to have stuck in there and turn it around, it’s something I’m quite proud of,” he said.

“But even when I was 3-1 down I wasn’t too negative – first to four isn’t much when all you need is three in a row, it’s not like the World Championships, so it’s about remaining confident.

“I’m delighted with the way I finished and a century in the match is a huge boost going forward.”

Muir has had a quiet year to date, with this victory just his first in five best-of-seven matches this season.

But with other commitments seen to, the Edinburgh man has had a chance to hit the practice table hard – something from which he is now reaping the rewards.

“When I lost the two frames it just raised my motivation, I stuck in there and upped my concentration and it was lapses which almost cost me,” he added.

“Over the past month I’ve got back to putting the hard work in which I wasn’t able to do earlier in the season, and I can now have that confidence and the belief that I can go far in tournaments.

“But everyone on the pro tour can play well, it doesn’t matter where you rank in the world, so I have to make sure I can take positives from my match and put that into practice.”

• Watch the English Open LIVE on Eurosport 1 and Quest, featuring daily studio analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.