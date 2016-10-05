Scott Donaldson fights back to face fellow Scottish star McGill

Locarno snooker club’s Scott Donaldson will face fellow Scot Anthony McGill for a place in the quarter-finals of the European Masters, being held in Bucharest, Romania.

Donaldson reached the last 16 with a 4-3 win over Belgium’s Luca Brecel. Donaldson had to come from 2-0 down, as he won three in a row to lead 3-2 before Brecel forced a decider. However, Donaldson won the frame 60-16 to set up a showdown with McGill, who Donaldson knows well from their time as juniors on the Scottish tour.

McGill, who has climbed up the rankings to world No.17, made breaks of 96, 54, 65 and 107 in a 4-3 win over Ali Carter.