Scott Donaldson looking forward to Glasgow after York exit

SCOTT DONALDSON is still full of confidence for the tournaments ahead despite crashing out of the Betway UK Snooker Championship in the second round.

There was little the Capital-based player could do against an in-form Ricky Walden – the world No.17, who produced breaks of 89, 80 and 68 in a 6-2 win.

Donaldson claims he felt comfortable when in the balls – as demonstrated by fluent knocks of 60 and 75 in frames five and seven – but he was given limited opportunities by his English opponent.

And as he gears up for the Scottish Open in Glasgow next month, the 22-year-old had few complaints about the manner of his exit at the York Barbican.

“I played alright. I didn’t play great but I didn’t really get a shot at the table,” explained Donaldson. “I lost to a good player and there’s no shame losing to Ricky when he’s playing like that.

“I didn’t get much table time but it wasn’t really my fault and that’s just snooker, you don’t have to play bad shots to lose frames.

“When I did get in, I didn’t feel I was going to miss. I thought if I got chances I would take them.

“I’ll plod on now, I’m playing ok and I’m looking forward to the Scottish Open when I can sleep in my own bed during a tournament for once.”

