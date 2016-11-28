Snooker: Errors cost Ross Muir in front of TV cameras

ROSS MUIR says he has no-one to blame but himself after buckling under the pressure of the TV cameras at the Betway UK Championship yesterday.

The Edinburgh cueman faced world No.5 Ding Junhui on the TV table in round two at the York Barbican and ultimately went down 6-2.

Muir had been 2-1 ahead before Ding made four consecutive half-century breaks to move within one of victory and the Chinese superstar then got the snooker he needed in what became the final frame before clearing the remaining colours to triumph.

And the 21-year-old wants to use the defeat as a learning experience after conceding that missed opportunities cost him dearly on the big stage.

“I’ve had loads of chances and I can’t really complain – all I’ve got to blame there is myself,” said Muir. “I lost concentration in a few areas during crucial times and it has cost me.

“Playing someone like Ding on a TV table at a big event isn’t an everyday occurrence but it’s down to me to block it out. My errors have cost me.

“There was certainly a couple of frames that could have gone either way that I was on the wrong end of.

“Of course there’s a learning curve – all TV games are good experience, so when I get home I’ll reflect on the game and see what I can take from it.”

Muir is considered one of snooker’s brightest prospects and showed his resilience when battling through round one, coming from 5-2 down against Joe Swail to prevail 6-5. And while the world No.72 couldn’t match that result in round two, he claims there are positives to take from his week in York.

“It’s another good experience for me – I won a first-round game from 5-2 down, so I can’t be too disappointed to go out in the second round,” added Muir.

“From 5-2 down I played pretty well to come through round one and although I’m disappointed with how I played against Ding, overall I can take the positives.

“I can move on to the upcoming events with confidence, including the Scottish Open in Glasgow which I’m looking forward to.”

• Follow the UK Championship LIVE on Eurosport with Colin Murray, Jimmy White, Neal Foulds and Ronnie O’Sullivan.