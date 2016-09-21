Dan Bewley to miss Monarchs’ play-off opener in Ipswich

Edinburgh Monarchs reserve starlet Dan Bewley, who has been sidelined for three weeks after suffering concussion in a crash at Newcastle last month, is definitely out of the Capital side’s play-off quarter final first leg tie at Ipswich Witches tomorrow.

And the speedway rider today admitted: “I don’t think I’ll back this season.”

Bewley visited hospital on Monday for the results of a scan but told the Evening News: “It didn’t go that well. It was a waste of time and a waste of a day. They didn’t really tell me anything. I saw two or three medical people and one said if I felt all right I could come back but others want me to take three months off.”

Bewley, who was in scorching form prior to his tumble, continued: “Physically, I feel fine but with a head injury you have to be so careful. It’s a mental thing.

“I do not want to return to riding if I’m going to put myself in danger and, more importantly, put other riders in danger so I won’t be riding this week.”

There have been mixed messages over Bewley’s fitness which hasn’t made it easy for Monarchs to move on in terms of finding guest replacements for the young Englishman, who had been rumoured to be set for a return to the saddle last Friday against Somerset Rebels.

But Bewley now seems resigned to missing out on the opportunity of assisting Monarchs in their bid to retain the league championship title.

“It’s a shame I’m not going to be involved in the play-offs because it’s such an interesting time of the season,” he added.

Monarchs co-promoter John Campbell said: “It’s a big blow for the rider and the team. It will be very hard for any replacements under Dan’s 3.55 average to get anywhere near his level of scoring.”