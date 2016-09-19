Double title delight for Monarchs duo Erik Riss and Max Clegg

Edinburgh Monarchs claimed double delight over the weekend, with Erik Riss being crowned the World Longtrack champion and Max Clegg winning the National League Riders Championship.

Riss claimed his individual title for the second time in his career, while Clegg – who won the British Under-19s title last week too – was in scintillating form as he romped to victory in Leicester.

Max Clegg won his second title in a week. Pic: Ron MacNeill

Clegg convincingly claimed his latest title with 14 points. He finished three clear of defending champion Ben Morley of Rye House, who grabbed runners-up spot after a race-off with Birmingham’s Tom Perry after both had tied on 11 points.

Morley was the only rider to defeat the Monarchs ace on the night.

The choice of Leicester as the staging venue perhaps handed Clegg a slight advantage having ridden for Leicester in 2014 and clearly he had not forgotten the fastest way around their Beaumont Park circuit.

However, Clegg conceded it wasn’t altogether plain sailing, revealing: “I wasn’t gating very well and had to make a few passes from the back. It would have been great to have won it with another maximum but my bike packed up in my last race and I had to use my spare bike. But luckily I had enough points in hand by then to take the title.

“I thought I had a chance of winning the way my form has been going of late. But in speedway anything can happen and it was a tough field with a lot of good riders all wanting to win.

“I certainly never presumed the title would be mine for the taking. When you think like that things tend to go wrong.”

Reflecting on what has been perhaps the best period of his speedway career to date, Clegg added: “Two titles in a week is something pretty special and to be involved in the play-offs for Monarchs and Wolves as well is what it’s all about and what you work towards

“I’m looking forward to Ipswich on Thursday and did quite well there in the league. We just need to make sure we get enough points on the board to take to Armadale for the second leg a week on Friday.”

Monarchs boss John Campbell commented: “It was a great night for our two young riders and we congratulate them on their respective triumphs.”