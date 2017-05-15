Edinburgh Monarchs draw some consolation at Newcastle

After dropping two home points against Glasgow Tigers at Armadale on Friday, Edinburgh Monarchs were keen to atone and take something from their Championship clash against Newcastle Diamonds at Brough Park last night.

And they grabbed a 45-45 draw after leading by four going into the final race, but they still picked up two match points.

Keen to make a good start, the opposite happened as Ricky Wells and Josh Pickering surrendered a 5-1 to Ashley Morris and Robert Lambert in the opening heat.

While Monarchs clawed some leeway back with a 4-2 from skipper Sam Masters and reserve Mitchell Davey in the fourth heat, Newcastle powered further ahead with a brace of 4-2s in successive races to lead 22-14 after six heats. Monarchs remained eight points adrift with Steve Worrall winning the seventh heat for the Diamonds.

The eighth race was awarded 3-3 after Monarchs star Pickering took a nasty fall hitting the safety fence hard when clear in third place. He got up and was able to walk back to the pits but later withdrew from the meeting.

Monarchs reduced the arrears with a 4-2 from Max Clegg, who dropped to reserve yesterday, and Masters and trailed 30-24.

The Riss brothers, Erik and Mark, pulled off a superb 5-1 over Morris in the ninth race to put Monarchs just two points behind, 31-29. Monarchs then squared the match 36-36, with a 4-2 from Erik Riss and Clegg, who was revelling in his tail-end role, with 11 points, including three race wins, so far.

Monarchs took the lead for the first time thanks to a 5-1 from Masters and Wells. The capital side led 41-37 and Clegg then won his fourth race of the night to keep Monarchs four in front with one race to go.

Agonisingly, Monarchs had to settle for a draw after Lambert and Worrall scored a 5-1 for Newcastle against Masters and Erik Riss in the last race.