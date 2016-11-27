Erik Riss first rider to sign for Monarchs’ 2017 campaign

German star Erik Riss has become the first Edinburgh Monarchs rider to sign up for the 2017 season.

Riss, the double world longtrack champion, made the annoucement from Berlin where he was attending a motorcycling gala organised by the FIM, speedway’s world governing body.

After joking that he had joined another Championship side, Riss said: “To get serious, I’m delighted to be back with Edinburgh for another season.

“I intend to do better next year than I did this year and I’m looking forward in trying to achieve that.”

Conscious of the fact that his hectic European schedule was taking its toll, Riss added that he is looking to double-up with a Premiership team in the UK. He said: “If I find a club in Britain, that would be ideal and I would just concentrate on racing over here. But, if I can’t find a side to double-up with, I might compete in Denmark again. I will just have to wait and see what happens.”

In 2016, Riss rode in tandem with older brother Mark, snapped up to replace Aussie star Jye Etheridge, who was released after faling to impress.

Monarchs have yet to confirm if both brothers will be back to help the Capital outfit try and regain their league championship crown.