Monarchs fix date for rearranged Glasgow Tigers

Edinburgh Monarchs will face Glasgow Tigers at Armadale a week on Friday in their rearranged Premier League clash following last week’s postponement due to a floodlight failure at the Lothian Arena.

Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess said: “Glasgow were waiting to see if it was Newcastle or Rye House they would be facing in the KO Cup Final before agreeing a date and now that it’s Newcastle they are happy to come on October 21.

“Last Friday’s floodlight failure was unfortunate for all concerned because it was due to close the season for us. Now we just want to get the meeting done and dusted in order to start thinking about our plans for 2017.”

The Monarchs team will carry at least three changes. Ryan Fisher is already back in the States to enjoy his retirement and skipper Sam Masters flies out on Saturday for the Australian Grand Prix on October 22nd having being called up as a replacement for fellow Aussie Jason Doyle, who is injured.

Monarchs will track a guest rider for Masters and will operate the rider replacement facility for Fisher A reserve stand-in will also have to be found for injured Dan Bewley.

While the match is a dead rubber, Monarchs will want to win it in order to preserve their unbeaten home league record, something they failed to do last season when they won their fifth championship crown.