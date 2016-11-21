Monarchs set to confirm signing of skipper Masters for 2017

Edinburgh Monarchs are expected to announce that skipper Sam Masters will return to Armadale for a fourth season in 2017 ending speculation that the popular Aussie was considering a switch of clubs.

And Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess said it was a priority to secure Masters’ signature on a new contract and retain him as their No.1 rider.

Harkess said: “Sam has now received his visa and has booked his flight home and everything will be sorted out before he goes. We were obviously very keen to have him back because he is such a talented rider and very good for us.”

However Harkess did hint that Monarchs had sounded out former captain Craig Cook over the possibility of a shock comeback after quitting the Capital side to join Belle Vue Aces this year. “Craig is still interested in racing for Belle Vue again on Friday nights which would have been no good to us. And, while nobody knows what’s happening regarding Belle Vue after their promoting licence was revoked, Craig coming back was not really an option as long as he wants to continue Belle Vue.”

Harkess, meanwhile, refused to comment on rumours that Workington Comets ace Ricky Wells is set to join Monarchs, saying: “A lot of riders contact us at this time of the year to tell us what a great place Armadale is in the world.

“They tell that to every club in the country but we will sort out our line-up eventually.”