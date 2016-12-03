Monarchs snap up Ricky Wells from Comets

Edinburgh Monarchs have snapped up New Zealand-born Ricky Wells as their second signing for the 2017 speedway season.

Wells, who has dual nationality with the United States, has ridden for Workington Comets for the past two years.

But after the Comets announced the capture of former Monarch Craig Cook this week, Wells found himself squeezed out in Cumbria and Monarchs are delighted to welcome him on board. He is expected to form a strong top-end scoring partnership with skipper Sam Masters, whose return for a fourth spell is expected to be confirmed soon.

Wells, who is 25, was a popular choice as a guest rider for a number of teams in 2016 and probably knows Monarchs’ Armadale track just as well as most of the home riders.

Team manager Alex Harkess said: “Ricky always rides our place extremely well and we used him as a guest replacement ourselves.

“We have no doubts over his ability and he should score well round Armadale, and will also pick up points away from home which is always important.”

Wells, who says he is “happy” to have found a new Championship side after fearing he could be sidelined, joins German star Erik Riss on the team roster.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Davey remains in the frame to fill one of the important reserve berths. Monarchs’ belief that Davey should come in on a 2.05 average was turned down by the British Speedway Promoters Association management committee, who ruled he is a three-point entrant.

Harkess added: “Although their view differed to ours, Mitchell is still under consideration for a spot, but nothing has been finalised yet.”