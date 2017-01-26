Monarchs to kick-start their season with Scottish Open

Edinburgh Monarchs will formally open the new Armadale speedway season on March 31 with the David Harrison Ford Scottish Open Championship.

It marks a return to the calendar of the individual event which was last staged in 2014. Monarchs skipper Sam Masters will return to defend his title.

Club chairman Alex Harkess said: ”We always try to fit in the Scottish Open to our fixture calendar every year but it has become difficult in recent years to organise a top-class field during the summer.

“We think there will be a greater rider availabilty at the start of the season to join the seven Monarchs in the line-up.”