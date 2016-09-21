Braehead Clan 2, Edinburgh Capitals 3: Caps bosst quarter-final hopes

Edinburgh Capitals gave their chances of a place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals a real shot in the arm with a fine come-from-behind 3-2 win over Braehead Clan in Glasgow last night.

Taylor MacDougall, with his first goal for the club, grabbed the winner for the Murrayfield men the 34th minute.

Despite out shooting the home side by 12 strikes to ten in the opening 20 minutes, Caps trailed after two quickfire Braehead goals just 22 seconds apart in the 12th minute, Corey Cowick with the first, immediately followed by a cool finish from one-time Edinburgh forward Bari McKenzie.

As the second period opened in a flurry of penalties, Edinburgh roared back into the game, turning it on its head with three goals of their own in a deadly five-minute spell.

A 29th-minute Mason Wilgosh powerplay goal and the MacDougall game winner were sandwiched between a fine Jared Staal solo effort, after the Canadian was set up by Caps’ 17-year-old forward Harry Ferguson who was playing increased minutes after both Ian Schultz and player-coach Michal Dobron missed the game through injury.

A frantic third period ensued but Caps held out to pick up their second win in 72 hours over the Glasgow outfit. They now sit alone in fourth place in group A with four points from as many games.