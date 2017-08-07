Edinburgh Monarchs skipper Sam Masters out with broken collarbone

Edinburgh Monarchs captain Sam Masters could be out of action for a month after breaking his collarbone against Sheffield Tigers at Armadale on Friday.

Masters came to grief in heat 13 when he tried to cut inside Sheffield’s Chris Harris, but collided with Kyle Howarth instead.

Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess said: “Because of Sam’s influence on the team, to lose him at this stage of the season is a huge loss and a big blow to everybody.”

Masters’ injury woe capped off a horrendous night for the Capital side, who saw their unbeaten league record smashed as Sheffield pulled off a stunning 51-39 victory to go top of the Championship.

Harkess reflected: “The last half dozen heats Sheffield completely dominated and we were not in the ball game. We strolled through the first third of the meeting looking fairly comfortable and winning races, but then things went completely wrong.

“At the end of the day none of the bottom half of our team looked capable of scoring many points. You cannot carry that, you get away with it as long as your heat leaders are winning, when that doesn’t happen you have nothing to back things up.”

Monarchs are still in a strong position to qualify for the play-offs providing they don’t lose any more home meetings. Peterborough, Ipswich and Glasgow are still to visit Armadale.