Josh Pickering an injury doubt for Monarchs after breaking fingers

Edinburgh Monarchs’ young Australian rider Josh Pickering is an injury doubt for Friday’s home meeting against Workintgon Comets after colliding with skipper Sam Masters during heat five of their derby defeat by Glasgow Tigers at Ashfield last Saturday night.

Team manager Alex Harkess said: “Josh has two broken fingers and will leave it until Wednesday or Thursday before making a decision on whether he will ride or not. He hasn’t ruled himself out yet. He’s been told to keep movement in his fingers. If he doesn’t ride, we will use the rider replacement facility for him.”

The priority for Monarchs in the wake of their heavy 57-34 Championship loss to the Tigers is to get back to winning ways against the Comets, who could only draw 45-45 against Redcar Bears at home at the weekend.

Monarchs haven’t suddenly become a bad team overnight despite the Tigers loss and are still top of the table, but Harkess reckons his riders tend to overthink things. He said: “I’ve throught that for the last two or three years – it’s perhaps time they got back to basics.”

One thing Monarchs need to improve is their gating having been outgunned by Sheffield at Armadale on Friday and Glasgow at Ashfield.

Harkess added: “There have been a lot of topsy-turvy results in both leagues recently, and that sometimes happens. There is no panic and I’m sure we’ll get a result over Workington.”