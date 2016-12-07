Mark Riss is third racer to commit to Monarchs

Mark Riss has signed up for a second season at Edinburgh Monarchs, becoming the third rider to agree a deal for the 2017 campaign.

Riss, who joined the speedway outfit in June, lines up alongside his younger brother Erik and new signing, American Ricky Wells.

After a period of settling in, Riss showed decent form towards the tail-end of last season and believes he has much more to offer.

“It was a learning process for me in what was my first year with Edinburgh,” said the German. “Racing here was different to what I had been used to in Germany and it was quite hard for me at first.

“I felt a lot more comfortable at the end of the campaign and I’m confident I can do even more next year especially as I have got the Armadale track dialled in now.”

Riss is likely to start off at reserve and he added: “I think it will be good for me if I begin at reserve in order to get some points on the board to start with. I would feel comfortable with that and then maybe move in to the team at number three or four.

“I’m already thinking about my preparations for the new season. I will be riding again for Landshut in Germany and may get some guest rides for Silkeborg in Denmark.”