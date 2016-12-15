Max Clegg commits to Edinburgh Monarchs for 2017

Max Clegg has rejoined Edinburgh Monarchs to begin his third spell at Armadale in 2017.

And the Yorkshire speedway ace has vowed to do better on some of the bigger tracks, admitting this weakness cost him dearly in terms of points on occasions this term.

The 19 year-old said: “I felt I made a lot of progress with Edinburgh this year and I’m really happy to be back with them as I feel I can make even more progress.

“I can definitely move forward in the Championship tier, it’s definitely possible.

“I have just got to do better on some of the bigger away tracks.

“I know I struggled around certain circuits but I aim to put this right next season and think I can do it.

“When I rode for Wolves in the Elite League Final at Belle Vue I struggled for the whole of the meeting until I managed to make a good pass in my last ride.

“If I can carry that on I’ll be fine on the bigger and wider tracks. And, to help me with this, I’m going to practise my gating over the winter because you can never be too good at that.”

Clegg, the National League Riders champion, has reviewed his performance and made clear objectives for the coming season.

He revealed he won’t be returning to the lower division in 2017, saying: “That is out of the window now. I have now got to concentrate on riding against the top boys – that’s the only way for me to move forward.”

Clegg has ridden with all of the Monarchs team announced so far, including recent new signing Ricky Wells, and said: “I know everybody in the Monarchs side so far really well. And I rode with Ricky at Wolves when we were team-mates there and he is a good rider.

“I think he is a great signing for Edinburgh and has already proved how good he is at Armadale.”

Clegg is Monarchs’ fifth signing for next season leaving just two places to fill.