Mitchell Davey makes return to Edinburgh Monarchs

Edinburgh Monarchs have unveiled Aussie speedway star Mitchell Davey as their sixth signing for 2017.

It’s a fairytale return to Monarchs for Davey, who broke his right femur while riding for the Capital side at Sheffield in 2013, an injury which kept him out of the sport for over two years after complications arose during his recuperation process.

And Davey admitted the thought of retiring did cross his mind. He said: “I didn’t lose interest in speedway but I did wonder how I’d get on a bike again. The more I looked at my bikes in the workshop the more I questioned myself.

“It was such a bad injury and that takes something out of you.”

But Davey finally returned to full-time action this season racing for Coventry Storm in the National League and hopes to find a place in the third tier again next season, revealing: “I was waiting to get Edinburgh sorted out first, that was my main priority. But I may well ride National League in 2017 in addition to my Championship duties with Edinburgh.”

Davey will partner Mark Riss at reserve and knows he needs to hit the ground running.

“I will be working hard on my machinery,” he said. “But things are a bit uncertain at the moment. I have to find a new job first, my temporary position with the Royal Mail has just finished.

“I then need to find myself some new sponsors to get some better equipment to help me get some good results. I know all of the Monarchs team well and we are just waiting to find out who the last rider will be.”

Davey added: “I’d like to think I can do well. I have got more experience than some of the other No 7’s around in the league, and it’s up to me to prove myself and knuckle down after being given this second chance with Edinburgh.”