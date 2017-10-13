Monarchs bid to end on a winning note

Edinburgh Monarchs aim to end their season on a high when they take on Peterborough Panthers at the East of England Arena tonight.

Monarchs boss John Campbell has called tonight’s Championship clash “as a match of no consequence whatsoever”.

Maybe so, but Monarchs will still want to end their season on a winning note and have a decent record against the Panthers away from home, and only narrowly lost by 48-45 on their first visit there back in May.

But the home side are on a late campaign roll and have won their last six Championship fixtures. Victory this evening will almost certainly clinch a fifth place finish in the table.

The Panthers haven’t had their problems to seek in what has been a troubled 2017 and a question mark is already hanging over their future for next season.